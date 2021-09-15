Amanda Holden commands attention in bright yellow thigh-split dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden is never afraid to experiment with colour, and the star commanded attention on Wednesday in a sunshine yellow dress from Karen Millen.

The Heart Radio presenter posted a photo to Instagram wearing the frock, which featured a V-neck and a flattering split in the front.

Amanda paired the dress with her trusty nude strappy heels, making her tanned legs look endless as she posed for the camera.

She kept her accessories simple, sporting delicate gold jewellery, and wore her blonde hair in a super chic half up half down 'do.

The star's makeup was flawless, with a black smokey eye, a nude lip and lots of contour complimenting the sophisticated look.

Amanda Holden looked amazing in the yellow number

The 'Leather Snaffle Trim Pocket Dress' is a timeless piece, with panelled and darted leather to hold you in perfectly.

It is still available to purchase online, and the best news is that it is currently on sale, but we'd be quick before it sells out!

Leather Snaffle Trim Pocket Dress, was £329 now £263.20, Karen Millen

Amanda has certainly been loving wearing Karen Millen as of late, and on Monday the star sent fans wild in a figure-hugging jumpsuit from the brand.

The presenter looked beautiful in the bold one-piece that featured a gorgeous green and black geometric pattern.

Amanda styled her colourful ensemble with a pair of black strappy heels and gold hoop earrings, bringing some much-needed glamour to our Monday morning.

Amanda Holden looked so glam on Monday

The 50-year-old wore her blonde hair in a ponytail and kept her makeup minimal, showing off her natural beauty.

Sharing a photo to her Instagram story, Amanda could be seen posing on top of a white desk, smiling and laughing for the camera.

Fans went wild for the look, with one writing: "Love that jumpsuit," followed by a heart-eye emoji, while another added: "Beautiful Amanda. Stunning lady."

We love that Amanda champions high street labels, and can’t wait to see what she will step out in next!

