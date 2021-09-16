Amanda Holden's slinky, silky dress is perfection

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden has been wearing lots of bright colours lately, from sunshine yellow to neon green and now magenta pink!

The Heart Radio presenter wowed fans on Thursday in a silky pink dress from celebrity favourite fashion label Style Cheat.

RELATED: Amanda Holden has a Marilyn Monroe moment in flirty white dress

The 'Ariana' frock featured a halter neck design, frill hem detail and detachable belt, which Amanda tied around her waist in a bow, showing off her stunning figure.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden struts through the Heart Radio studios in a mini dress

The star took to social media to share the look with her followers, posing on the balcony of the Heart Radio offices.

MORE: Amanda Holden looks flawless in her ultra-flattering jumpsuit

She styled the dress with her trusty nude strappy heels, wearing her blonde hair in a sleek straight style and accessorising with gold hoop earrings, looking oh so glamourous as she smiled for the camera.

Amanda Holden looked amazing on Thursday

If you were hoping to recreate the look, then you are in luck, as the frock is still available to purchase online.

Ariana dress, £52, Style Cheat

However, if you don’t manage to get your hands on it before it sells out, we have sourced an amazing alternative for you.

Pink satin dress, £20, New Look

Amanda's dress collection is seriously impressive, and just yesterday she rocked a yellow leather number from one of her favourite high street brands, Karen Millen.

The star posted a photo to Instagram wearing the dress, which featured a V-neck and a flattering split in the front.

Amanda paired the dress with the same strappy heels, making her tanned legs look endless as she posed for the camera.

Amanda looked stunning in the sunshine yellow number

She kept her accessories simple, sporting delicate gold jewellery, and wore her blonde hair in a super chic half up half down 'do.

The presenter's makeup was flawless, with a black smokey eye, a nude lip and lots of contour complimenting the sophisticated look.

The 'Leather Snaffle Trim Pocket Dress' is a timeless piece, with panelled and darted leather to hold you in perfectly.

DISCOVER: Amanda Holden turns up the glam in sparkly LBD

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.