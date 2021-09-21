Amanda Holden strikes a pose in waist-cinching jumpsuit – and whoa!

Grace Lindsay
Heart Radio presenter Amanda Holden wowed fans on Tuesday when she wore a bright pink, waist-cinching jumpsuit from Suzannah.
Amanda Holden knows how to rock a bold jumpsuit, and Tuesday morning was no exception. The star looked stunning in a bright pink one-piece from London label Suzannah.
The Heart Radio presenter posed for the camera in the colourful ensemble, which she paired with matching pink strappy heels.
Amanda accessorised with delicate gold jewellery and wore her blonde hair in a casual ponytail, letting her outfit do all the talking.
She sported a subtle smokey eye and finished off her makeup with a pink blusher and a matching pink lip, looking fresh and glowy for a day at the studio.
The jumpsuit featured puff sleeves, wide legs and a flattering waist-cinching detail, showing off Amanda's gym-honed figure.
Amanda Holden posed for the camera in the pretty pink jumpsuit
Sadly, it seems that the one-piece is no longer available online, however, we have sourced a stunning alternative that is perfect for autumn.
This corduroy jumpsuit comes in the most beautiful baby pink, with a zip fastening and a self-tie belt around the waist. Pair with chunky boots for a super on trend look.
Belted corduroy jumpsuit, £95, & Other Stories
Just last week Amanda sent fans wild in another ultra-flattering jumpsuit from one of her favourite brands, Karen Millen.
The bold one-piece featured a gorgeous green and black geometric pattern, with wide legs and a flattering halter neck design.
The 50-year-old styled it with a pair of black strappy heels and gold hoop earrings, bringing some much-needed glamour to our Monday morning.
Amanda Holden looked amazing last Monday
Amanda wore her hair in a chic ponytail and kept her makeup minimal, showing off her natural beauty.
Sharing a photo to her Instagram story, the star could be seen posing on top of a white desk, smiling and laughing for the camera.
Fans went wild for the look, with one writing: "Love that jumpsuit," followed by a heart-eye emoji, while another added: "Beautiful Amanda. Stunning lady."
