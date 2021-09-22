﻿
amanda-holden

Amanda Holden turns up the glam in leather cut-out dress

Amanda Holden is a big fan of Karen Millen

Grace Lindsay

Amanda Holden always looks so glamorous, and the star made no exception on Wednesday when she wore a black, leather cut-out dress from Karen Millen.

Posting the look to her Instagram story, the 50-year-old leant against a ladder as she posed for the camera in the frock, and it's safe to say that we are obsessed with her outfit.

Amanda paired the dress with black strappy heels and kept her accessories minimal, letting the leather number do all the talking.

The Heart Radio presenter wore her blonde hair in loose waves and sported a black smokey eye, which perfectly complemented the colour of her dress.

The frock featured circular cutouts along the waist, with short sleeves and a flattering midi length. Sadly, it seems that it is no longer available online, however we have sourced a stunning alternative from Karen Millen so that you can recreate the look.

amanda-holden-black-dress

Amanda Holden looked amazing in her Karen Millen dress

The 'Leather Cut Away Halter Neck Dress' has a halter neck design, with cutouts at the side and a tie back detail.

leather-cut-out-dress

Leather Cut Away Halter Neck Dress, £319.20, Karen Millen

SHOP NOW

Amanda is a big fan of Karen Millen, and last week she was spotted in a sunshine yellow dress from the brand.

The mother-of-two posted a photo to Instagram wearing the frock, which featured a V-neck and a flattering split in the front.

Amanda paired the dress with her trusty nude strappy heels, making her tanned legs look endless as she posed for the camera.

amanda-holden-yellow-dress

Amanda looked radiant in the yellow number

She kept her accessories simple, sporting delicate gold jewellery, and wore her blonde hair in a super chic half up half down 'do.

The star's makeup was flawless, with a black smokey eye, a nude lip and lots of contour complimenting the sophisticated look.

The 'Leather Snaffle Trim Pocket Dress' is a timeless piece, with panelled and darted leather to hold you in perfectly.

