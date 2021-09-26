Jennifer Lopez turns heads in ripped jeans while cozying up with Ben Affleck It was the latest of her stellar ensembles over the weekend.

Jennifer Lopez kept the showstopping looks coming throughout the weekend as she hit the stage at the Global Citizen Live Festival and strutted around the streets of New York City.

After wowing during her performance wearing a crystallized jumper with a plunging neckline, the Hustlers star was beaming as she walked out of Central Park Saturday night wearing a white t-shirt topped with a photo of her and a sparkly rhinestone ‘J Lo’.

J.Lo and Ben held hands as they lift the Global Citizen Live Festival

She paired the top with ripped denim patchwork jeans we swooned over and finished the ensemble with stiletto heels.

J Lo also wore her long locks in cascading waves, which fell past her shoulders.

Ben Affleck, who opted for a button-down top and trousers for the event, was right by his ladylove’s side holding her hand as they made their way down a staircase.

And he also did a little manscaping ahead of the event - his beard was nowhere in sight - making it the first time in quite a while that he’s been seen without it.

J.Lo brought fans to their feet during her Global Citizen live performance

As for J.Lo’s Global Citizen Live performance, the Jenny from the Block singer brought fans to their feet as she sang hits including Love Don’t Cost a Thing and If You Had My Love. She was also joined on stage by LL Cool J and Ja Rule for her performances of I’m Real and Aint it Funny.

J.Lo also debuted an unreleased song from her upcoming film Marry Me, which hits theaters on Feb. 11.

"It's always such an honor to be here with so many people, so many loving people, trying to do so many amazing things together," she said, as the crowd chanted her name, according to People. "And because of that, tonight I want to do something special."

"Do you guys mind if I do a song that no one has heard?" she asked the audience. "Because it's a special occasion, and I thought, 'What special thing can I do?' This song is about pushing through old mistakes and finding your destiny ... But this is just for you guys here tonight. I want to share this with you because I feel, I feel, what I know is that we are on our way."

J.Lo was spotted in NYC ahead of the concert wearing a Coach shearling coat and Timberland ankle boots with crystallized detail

The concert event took place across seven cities and six continents as a fundraising event for Global Citizen and Global Citizen’s Recovery Plan for the World, a campaign to end COVID-19.

Prior to her performance, J.Lo hit the streets of the Big Apple and turned heads in a Coach shearling fur coat, black leggings, and Timberland boots with crystallized embellishments - a coat she continued to wear throughout the weekend and a shoe brand she's loved for decades.

They appeared to be the Jimmy Choo x Timberland crystal-embellished ankle boots that are selling out quickly, even with a price tag of $1,200.

