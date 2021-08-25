Jennifer Lopez twins with Ben Affleck in date-look outfits no one saw coming We're obsessed!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been on a Los Angeles date night spree in the past week, and the duo continued on as they took a trip to one of the most popular malls in the city in coordinating looks.

Although shoppers usually rock casual ensembles to Westfield Century City mall, the Hustlers star stunned in a chic sleeveless black turtleneck paired with a curve-hugging gingham skirt complete with an asymmetrical hem and a black belt that tied at the waist, which could be seen in photos obtained by Page Six.

J.Lo and Ben enjoyed a romantic vacation in Europe in July

She completed the look with black stiletto pumps and coordinating black and white frames. Meanwhile, Ben wrapped his arm around her as he walked by her side in a black button-down top, jeans, and aviator frames.

According to Page Six, the duo spent the day shopping at the mall. They also were snapped holding hands as they walked into it.

The sighting comes just a couple of days after Bennifer 2.0’s whirlwind weekend in LA.

J.Lo went Instagram official with their romance with a steamy photo of them kissing on her birthday

J.Lo and Ben took their kids to the famed Magic Castle in Hollywood, Calif. Saturday, and the triple-threat star looked gorgeous in a chic blue dress complete with a scalloped hemline and eyelet detailing on the skirt.

The dress also tied at the waist, flattering J.Lo’s incredible figure, and the mom-of-two completed the look with matching blue stiletto heels and a white handbag.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the Jenny From the Block singer could be seen arriving in Ben’s Range Rover and holding his hand as they walked into Magic Castle, with J.Lo’s twins Max and Emme, 13, and Ben and Jennifer Garner’s children, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine, trailing behind them.

The duo was previously engaged in 2002 and later called it quits in 2004

That outing came just a day after they went on a date night with their children to see the hit Broadway play, Hamilton, at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood.

Jennifer looked stunning yet again in a tiered floral dress that she topped with a brown suede jacket, and she finished the look with platform peep-toe heel and an ivory Coach Studio bag, which featured a gold ‘C’ clasp.

If you’re on the hunt for date night style inspo, look no further than J.Lo, who has nailed it every time.

