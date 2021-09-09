Jennifer Lopez is a vision in a glam lace dress on romantic date with Ben Affleck

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Following her stunning entrance at the Dolce & Gabbana show in Venice, Jennifer Lopez continued to bring her style A-game to the water-logged city as she stepped out holding hands with her boyfriend Ben Affleck on Thursday.

The Hustlers star looked incredible in a dreamy white lace dress that she cinched at the waist with a belt. The gorgeous number also featured structured shoulders and was topped with a bow.

J.Lo and Ben are in town for the Venice Film Festival

JLo and Ben both wore face masks, and she shielded her eyes from the sun with a fierce pair of black and white Prada sunglasses as they strolled to a water taxi. The triple-threat star completed the look with a pair of clear heels that had a black ankle strap.

We loved the sunglasses and the Let’s Get Loud singer’s entire look, and while we’re still on the hunt for her dress details, we tracked down the shades.

Ben, meanwhile, stood by her side, wearing a black long-sleeved top, black pants, and black sneakers. The duo is in Venice for the star-studded Venice Film Festival and cozied up in their taxi as they made their way.

JLo first arrived in the Italian city sans Ben at the end of last month and made jaws drop when she arrived at the Dolce & Gabbana Venice Alta Moda show looking like royalty in a showstopping ensemble by the Italian fashion house that came complete with a cape and a metallic floral crown.

The couple couldn't keep their eyes off of each other in their water taxi

Jennifer joined fellow celebrities including Zoe Saldana, Helen Mirren and Heidi Klum for the glitzy event.

The J.Lo Beauty mogul’s stunning accessories, which included gem-encrusted platform heels and the celebrity-loved £5,500 Devotion bag in gold rhinestone, were the finishing touches for the lavish 1960s-inspired look, consisting of high-waisted brocade floral trousers and a jeweled bra top.

J.Lo looked incredible at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Venice

As for J.Lo and Ben, the duo has been spending time together non-stop since going public with their rekindled romance in July, and they’re showing no signs of slowing down any time soon.

