Jennifer Lopez wows in a silk dress as Ben Affleck comes to her rescue 

Jennifer Lopez has been making us swoon with her style as she’s made her way around Venice, Italy with Ben Affleck, and such was the case again as the duo headed to the airport holding hands on Saturday.

The Hustlers star looked gorgeous in a printed polka dot Christian Dior silk shirt dress, that featured a collar and black buttons down the bodice. It also cinched at the waist, showcasing her incredible figure.

J.Lo and Ben looked sensational on the red carpet of Ben's film premiere in Venice

J.Lo paired it with dreamy, strappy black stiletto heels and black sunglasses and palmed a black clutch as they made their way.

Ben, meanwhile stood by her side in a navy T-shirt and khaki shorts and was quick to protect her when a fan walked towards them and attempted to take a selfie with J.Lo without asking for permission first.

“Woah, woah, woah!,” Ben could be heard saying in a clip obtained by the Daily Mail. A security officer went on to restrain the fan, and the two continued to make their way inside the airport.

The duo went public with their romance in July

The overzealous selfie snapper aside, the triple-threat star has had a thing for shirt dresses lately (we fell in love with her cut-out Cult Gaia dress last month in Venice) and it makes for the perfect transitional look for fall.

We also loved its figure-flattering silhouette, so we tracked down a similar one on Shein for $19.

Polka dot shirt dress, $19, Shein

The latest Bennifer sighting comes just a day after the duo hit the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival on Friday, marking their public debut as a couple.

Jennifer Lopez is a vision in a glam lace dress on romantic date with Ben Affleck

Jen and Ben rekindled their romance earlier in 2021 and walked the red carpet together for the premiere of the actor’s new film The Last Duel.

He stars alongside Matt Damon in the flick, and Matt and his wife Luciano joined the pair for a photo opp, marking the first time Jen and Ben have been pictured with the actor's best friend since their romance kickstarted.

We swooned over J.Lo's lace midi dress

The Jenny from the Block songstress wore a stunning white Georges Hobeika gown with crystallized detailing around the bustline to the event and paired it with Jimmy Choo heels and gorgeous Cartier jewelry.

As they posed together, Jen and Ben held each other tightly and at one point kissed for the cameras.

The pair rekindled their romance shortly after J.Lo separated from former fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April, and have been inseparable ever since.

