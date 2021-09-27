Kate Beckinsale wore her PJs as an outfit - and we’re obsessed! You need to see this - and the Underworld star's hair transformation.

It looks like the pajamas worn as outfits outside of the home trend isn’t letting up any time soon. Kate Beckinsale just gave a major hint that we’ll see more of that this fall when she shared a photo that showed her rocking her loungewear outside - and we couldn’t stop swooning.

In the snap she posted on Instagram, Kate could be seen hugging her Prisoner’s Daughter co-star Brian Cox, as she flashed a playful look wearing a spotted short-sleeved pajama top paired with matching pants.

But it wasn’t just her outfit that got fans talking. It was also her new hairstyle.

The actress wore her hair in soft curls with a fresh set of bangs, and she appeared to be on set, given the trailers that could be seen in the background. “Daddy issue goals #prisonersdaughter #briancox", she captioned the photo.

The Underworld star usually wears her hair off of her face or parted down the middle, so the bangs appeared to be new.

Kate thrilled fans with her new bangs and pajamas set

Fans went wild over the snap and Kate’s ensemble with one writing: “Omg your outfit!” Meanwhile, others were smitten with her youthful appearance and hair. "Love your bangs, they look great. You manage to age backward, I need your secrets," one follower replied, while another added: "What do you drink to not age."

Kate’s ageless secrets aside, the pajamas as outfits trend has been around for a while, but it went to the next level this summer when it seemed like everyone was taking their bedroom looks to the street.

Rihanna was spotted wearing the lingerie/pajamas as outerwear trend too

Rihanna, Sharon Stone, and Katie Holmes have all been spotted wearing lingerie and loungewear sets to events and nights out on the town, as has The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy, who wore a gorgeous silk yellow camisole paired with matching high-waisted shorts to an Emmys afterparty earlier this month.

As for Kate’s upcoming project Prisoner’s Daughter, it "tells the story of a tough but proud ex-con (Brian Cox) who’s struggling to find a way to reconnect with his only daughter (Kate) and grandson; once he begins an attempt at reconciliation, his violent past once again catches up to him," according to Deadline.

It hasn’t been revealed yet when the film will hit theaters, but we can’t wait to see it when it does.

