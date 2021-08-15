Kate Beckinsale's unexpected costume is absolutely heroic Kate Beckinsale is here to save the day!

Kate Beckinsale has had several fashion moments that have left her fans in absolute awe, but none made an impression quite like her newest one.

MORE: Kate Beckinsale shares heartfelt picture with daughter Lily after long separation

The actress shared a series of pictures on her Instagram to celebrate a special occasion in a look no one saw coming.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Beckinsale's workout with an odd detail

Kate posed in a full superhero costume, complete with a metallic bustier, fur skirts, and a cape, to celebrate her friend Nina Kate's birthday.

The two appeared in matching costumes atop the frozen ground in their precariously high heels and gave their best power stances for the camera.

MORE: Kate Beckinsale’s quirky sportswear gets fans talking

"Happy birthday @nina_kate. Not sure what the [expletive] I thought I was doing before I met you. Best girl best Sainsbury’s bag best ever xxx," she wrote in the caption.

Super Kate donned the outfit to celebrate her friend Nina's birthday

Nina responded to her friend's adoring message and pictures with, "Thank you for making the best day," which Kate responded to with, "we will drag it out a good month since you accidentally went to England at a crucial moment."

The Jolt star's fans and followers were blown away by the superhero costumes and flocked to the comments section to show just how impressed they were.

MORE: Kate Beckinsale's appearance causes a stir after she denies cosmetic surgery rumours

MORE: Kate Beckinsale's insane workout video has an odd detail you've got to see

"Double gorgeousness," one fan wrote, with another saying, "Stop. It. Right. Now," and a third added to the chorus with, "I'm here for a Xena remake!"

Kate hasn't been one to shy away from adventurous looks before, as she recently donned the cover of a magazine in a look equally as avant-garde.

Kate's Rollacoaster cover left several of her fans gasping

She shared a picture of her Rollacoaster cover, which featured her in a huge pink dress that was covered in ruffles and frills, as she showed off one bare arm and one bare leg by the pool.

"Caught me relaxing by the pool. Thanks so much @rollacoaster magazine," she wrote in the caption for the jaw-dropping shot.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.