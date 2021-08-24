Kate Beckinsale causes a stir in a mini dress when fans all notice one thing She looks incredible!

Kate Beckinsale never takes herself too seriously, and that’s one of the many reasons why fans love her. Even when she’s striking a pose in a look we want in our closets, there’s a good chance she shared a photo of it with a caption that will bring on the giggles.

So, it was no surprise when the Underworld star uploaded a photo of herself from her Rollercaoster magazine cover shoot in a gorgeous dress, and there was something in it that no one saw coming.

Kate Beckinsale wowed in a dreamy mini dress in her cover shoot for Rollercoaster

Kate stood fiercely in sky-high stilettos with her hand on her hip wearing a stunning ivory ruffled mini dress complete with a whimsical matching cape. And as we got caught up in her ethereal style statement, we almost missed that she was standing right next to a bag of trash and a trash bin.

And in true Kate fashion, she couldn’t help but quip in the caption. "Hanging out with your ex like @rollacoaster magazine," she wrote, referring to that "ex" as trash.

Fans lost it over the snap, with one writing, "How are you still ageless? I'm in absolute awe that women like you exist at 48! Whatever you are doing, keep doing it because it suits you." Another added: "Servinnggggg".

They also went wild over the car she was standing in front of, which appeared to be a vintage Porsche.

That was just one of many shots Kate nailed for her shoot for Rollercoaster.

Kate's hot pink poolside dress took our breaths away

The actress also transfixed fans when she shared a snap of herself covering the magazine wearing a strapless, tiered Lever Couture dress in a dazzling hot pink hue, and it came complete with a dramatic asymmetrical hemline that skimmed past her thigh.

Kate struck a fierce pose in the statement number outside, in front of a dreamy pool, and paired it with platform silver metallic heels and a soft splash of pink on her lips.

Kate also wore her hair in a bob with soft curls, just like in the white mini dress snap. Simply breathtaking!

