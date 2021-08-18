Kate Beckinsale's legs are endless in figure-hugging dress The Jolt actress left her fans speechless

Kate Beckinsale sent her fans into meltdown when she shared a very leggy photo on Wednesday.

The Jolt actress didn't even have her face in the frame, but her endless legs were enough to send her followers into a tailspin – not even her pet pooch could distract from her long, lean limbs.

In the snap, Kate sits in a chair with her legs crossed in front of a large mirror appearing to have her hair styled by a member of her glam squad. Her Pomeranian, Myf, is also in the shot, sweetly distracted by its own reflection.

Wearing a glamorous dress that she has pulled up over her thighs, Kate's legs take centre stage and are further elongated thanks to her killer platform heels.

Captioning the photo, she simply wrote: "Myf made a friend."

But it wasn't her dog that fans were interested in. "OMG! Those legs. Your legs look amazing!" A second gushed: "Them legs! Them shoes!"

A third added: "Once again them legs! I swear in all respect my god," and a fourth wrote: "The best legs in the business."

Kate's fans were blown away by her leggy appearance

Kate's latest show-stopping appearance comes after she wowed fans by posing in a full superhero costume, complete with a metallic bustier, fur skirt, and a cape, to celebrate her friend Nina Kate's birthday.

The two appeared in matching costumes in their precariously high heels and gave their best power stances for the camera in photos shared on Kate's Instagram.

"Happy birthday @nina_kate. Not sure what the [expletive] I thought I was doing before I met you. Best girl best Sainsbury’s bag best ever xxx," she wrote in the caption.

Kate impressed her fans in her superhero costume

Kate's fans were blown away by the superhero costumes and flocked to the comment section to show just how impressed they were.

"Double gorgeousness," one fan wrote. Another adding: "Stop. It. Right. Now," and a third remarked: "I'm here for a Xena remake!"

