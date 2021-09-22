Kate Beckinsale gets fans talking with stunning multicoloured ensemble She still has her sense of humour!

Kate Beckinsale is recently out of hospital after she was rushed there earlier in the month following what is believed to have been a back injury.

The star is known for some incredible fashions, and she didn't waste much time in proving this, as she took to Instagram on Wednesday in an eye-catching multicoloured outfit. The figure-hugging ensemble consisted of shades of lavender, green and blue and strapped around her shoulders. She completed the look with a blue cap.

And the Underworld actress proved that she'd still retained her signature sense of humour, as she left a witty caption.

Standing alongside cinematographer Noah Greenberg, who has worked on films like Tu Me Manques, The Night Clerk and Lizzie, she teased: "Look -I found a director of photography in his natural habitat, having made a rudimentary nest and sitting on four breakfast burritos hoping they will hatch."

Fans loved the hilarious remark, as one questioned: "How do you come up with these captions lol?" and a second wrote: "I don't wanna be around for when those burritos hatch."

She looked as stunning as always

But others were more enchanted with the star's outfit, as one commented: "Gorgeous outfit," and another added: "WOW! You looking gorgeous dear," and a third penned: "Awh you're absolutely gorgeous girl."

The actress picked up an injury earlier this month while shooting on her latest film, Prisoner's Daughter, in Las Vegas. She later took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with an IV drip in her arm.

In the post, she reassured fans about her condition. "Feeling a lot better. Thank you so much for your kind messages and love x," she wrote.

The star always looks divine

Her celebrity friends and fans alike were quick to comment, with Sarah Silverton writing: "Oh my gosh! Friend!" Andie Macdowell remarked: "Oh dear I'm just catching up I hope everything's OK."

British TV presenter Eamonn Holmes even got in touch, as he said: "Gosh... afraid to ask what happened but seems serious. So sorry Kate. I hope you are on the road to getting better. Thinking of you. Get back to full strength."

One fan remarked: "You look beautiful if it's any consolation!!!" Another post from Selma Blair read: "So much love. I am so sorry you must be in pain dear bright light. Recover well."

