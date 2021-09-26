Demi Moore is a vision in a stunning white dress co-ord at glam event with Elizabeth Hurley And wait until you see her necklace...

Add Demi Moore to the list of stars who are aging backward - and doing away with the outdated ‘no white after Labor Day’ fashion rule.

The Corporate Animals star wowed as she struck a pose at Versace and Fendi’s star-studded Milan Fashion Week show in a monochromatic white and gold ensemble, wearing a curve-hugging Fendi white dress that was topped with Fendi logos.

The veteran actress topped the dress with a chic white structured blazer that tied at the waist, and the tie came complete with an oversized gold Fendi logo pin. Demi finished the outfit with white stiletto sandals lined with gold Fendi logos, a gorgeous gold Fendi logo choker, and a matching white and gold Fendi clutch.

The mother-of-three wore her raven locks in her signature sleek straight style and shared several photos from the evening on her Instagram page, which showed her taking in the night with model Winnie Harlow, who wowed in a long body-skimming dress, and Elizabeth Hurley too.

Demi looked incredible in a monochromatic white Fendi look

In one of the photos, Demi can be seen flashing a smile standing next to Elizabeth’s lookalike son, who looked dapper in a suit and gold and black shoes that coordinated with his mom's dress.

Elizabeth showed off her pearly whites too as she put her incredible physique on display in a figure-flattering number that had a cutout at the bustline that revealed a flash of her decolletage.

The patterned Versace number featured long sleeves and was emblazoned with a bold gold and black pattern, and was teamed with a pair of gold strappy heels.

"So honored to have been included in this beautiful moment of epic proportions! Congrats @mrkimjones and @donatella_versace on a historic show," Demi captioned the post. "The collections were off the charts amazing and so fun, but the message of two major houses coming together was just powerful beyond measure."

Elizabeth Hurley attended the show with her son Damian and dazzled too

"When we help others we help ourselves and everyone wins! #FENDACE."

Demi’s celebrity friends and fans swooned over the post with Lisa Rinna writing: "Fabulous" and Damian chiming in with "Beautiful".

A fan meanwhile replied: "Just WOW!", and another added: "Elegant!"

The Versace and Fendi show marked the first time ever that the two iconic Italian brands had collaborated in a fashion show, which they dubbed Fendace. Donatella Versace and Fendi’s creative leads, Kim Jones and Silvia Venturini-Fendi switched places and designed for the others’ brands.

"It’s a first in the history of fashion: two designers having a true creative dialogue that stems from respect and friendship," Donatella Versace said, according to Harpers Bazaar UK. "It led to us swapping roles to create these two collections."

The fashion show notes read: “The results could only be achieved with fundamental respect and reciprocal trust. Ultimately, Fendace is about the need for sincerity in fashion today rather than strategy."

