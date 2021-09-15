Elizabeth Hurley has done it once again, as the swimwear model looked like an absolute bombshell in her latest jaw-dropping post.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley shows off toned midriff in beach photo as she introduces new family member

The star was announcing a sale on her beachwear website, which is self-titled, and what better way for her to do it then to don one of the many items?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley exercises in just a bikini

She looked perfect as she posed in a white bikini top that perfectly highlighted her figure, and she gazed wistfully down the camera lens.

"Special White Edit at 30% off www.elizabethhurley.com," she captioned the black-and-white shot, adding a heart emoji at the end.

The photo immediately set social media alight, gaining over 16,000 likes within 20 minutes of its posting.

"Oh my goodness," one fan enthused, alongside a heart-eyed face emoji, while a second added: "Always perfect."

Fans were awestruck by the model's beauty

Many others just posted strings and strings of heart and flame emojis – and who can blame them?

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley turns up the heat in a sizzling cut-out swimsuit we want too

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley looks sensational in new photo as she shares James Bond related news

The Austin Powers star often creates huge fan responses when she shares her bikini body with her over two million followers, including a stunning shot last week.

In a small clip, the model soaked up the last bits of sunshine before the autumn weather ushered in wind and rain.

In a small clip, she rolled around in an outdoor chair at her Herefordshire home in a tiny yellow bikini and put her toned physique on full display. As the clip ended, she blew a kiss at the camera.

"Last of the September sun #Herefordshire," she captioned the jaw-dropping snap, adding a heart emoji on the end.

The model is the queen of swimsuit photos

As per norm, her fans went wild in the comments, as one enthused: "What a way to start our weekend," and friend Abbey Clancy wrote: "Absolute babe," and added a string of heart emojis.

Earlier this month, she turned heads as she posed in a beautiful beach cabana in an eye-catching teal swimsuit.

In one of the photos, she playfully ran her hand through her hair, while in the second she struck a pose that showed off her glorious physique.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.