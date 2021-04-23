Demi Moore's never-ending garden looks like a private nature reserve The Ghost star is currently living in Idaho

Demi Moore has been soaking up nature since she relocated to Hailey, Idaho, from LA during the coronavirus pandemic.

While she has shared glimpses inside her sprawling pad on social media, on Thursday she gave fans a peek into her garden – and it's the biggest we've ever seen!

The Ghost star was celebrating Earth Day when she posted a video of herself fawning over a small bird – and while it looked adorable, we couldn't stop staring at the enormous space behind her.

WATCH: Demi Moore's enormous garden looks like a private nature reserve

Demi's garden could easily be mistaken for a National Park as it appears to span acres of land. There are plenty of lush green trees and grass, and a pathway that appears to follow around the entire property.

In the clip, Demi is sat at a large, round wooden table and there appears to be a section in the middle that is surrounded by netting and fences.

Demi also shared a selfie posing against a slanted roof with a goat in the background, so the actress could very well have animals on the property.

Demi's garden is huge!

Demi has been quarantined at the beautiful location with her three daughters, Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 26.

She previously shared a glimpse inside the home, which boasts wooden walls and an enormous apex living room.

But she divided fans when she posted a photo from inside her unusual bathroom. The actress was sat in her master suite taking a Zoom call and her fans couldn’t get over the décor.

Demi divided fans with her unusual bathroom setup

While the large room is fitted with a bath, toilet and sink as you would expect, it has the unexpected addition of a retro floral print sofa at the centre, as well as brown shag pile carpets throughout.

Some of Demi's fans loved the quirky setup, while others questioned it. "Carpet in the bathroom?" wrote one, while another said: "I can't tell if there’s a couch in the bathroom or a toilet in the living room."

