Rumer Willis has left her fans in awe after showcasing her endless legs wearing nothing but a sweater.

The daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis looked gorgeous as she showed off her latest shopping haul in a clip posted on her Instagram Stories.

Rocking a cream chunky knit and some white underwear, Rumer put on an impromptu catwalk show for her fans.

In the clip, the 33-year-old stands close to the camera before leaning back to reveal her barely-there outfit.

Stretching her arms up in the air, Rumer's toned legs certainly distract from her latest purchase, with a hint of a tattoo peeking out from underneath her briefs.

She then turns to the side to walk out of frame, and as she does, she gives fans a peek at her derriere.

Captioning the sultry clip, she wrote: "New @shopdoen making me want to get cozy for fall."

Rumer looked gorgeous in her chunky knit

Earlier this week, Rumer had fans doing a double-take when she posted a photo of herself cradling a baby bump. "Coming 2022," she wrote alongside it.

Whilst many of her fans would have been left baffled by the announcement on her Stories, the star soon put them at ease, revealing it was all a joke.

"Ha, gotcha. Just [pregnant emoji] for work," she wrote alongside a smiling picture of herself.

Rumer wore a fake baby bump for work

Rumer returned to work on Monday, and to celebrate her first day back, she shared a selfie of herself inside a car and wrote: "On my way to work... feels so nice to say that."

The actress has followed in her parents' footsteps and has appeared on many TV series and films through the years. Last year, the star was quizzed about her mother's past roles and which one she would love to remake.

"Oh, no one has ever actually asked me this. Maybe G.I. Jane 2," she told Yahoo. "But I would like a crack at a lot of them. I would love to do a reboot with her and play a mother/daughter duo or play a younger version of her in a prequel or something."

