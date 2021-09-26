Elizabeth Hurley makes a statement with sensational animal-print outfit She looks incredible, as usual!

Elizabeth Hurley set pulses racing with her latest high fashion moment as she took off for a new jet-setting adventure.

The model and actress showed off her incredible figure in a picture she shared on her Instagram Stories wearing a sensational look.

She paired a matching black plunging top and pants that showed off her toned midriff, and pulled it all together with an incredible animal-print coat.

The fashionista completed the look with a pair of shades and happily posed for the selfie, writing "Hello Milan," on it.

Elizabeth is currently in Italy with her son, Damian, as they will be making an appearance at the prestigious Milan Fashion Week.

The 56-year-old has had one show-stopping fashion moment after another recently, although many of them have come from her swimwear.

Elizabeth arrived in Milan with her chic sense of style at the ready

Having established her own swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, back in 2005, the Bedazzled actress has never passed up an opportunity to model them herself.

She recently gave fans a glimpse at another new swimsuit that was available via the brand, this time a hot pink one-piece with a low-cut front held together by strings.

Elizabeth took to her Instagram Stories with a phenomenal image where she posed in the swimsuit, but it was her hair which almost eclipsed her swimwear.

Her long, brunette locks had been replaced with highlighted, shorter tresses and the look really suited her.

The Austin Powers star really made the summer her own with several more shots showing off the incredible line of swimwear that her brand had to offer.

The actress has frequently modeled some of the swimwear designs she's created

She really sparked a reaction with a recent shot she posted of herself wearing a white curve-hugging bikini as she stared wistfully at the camera.

Elizabeth revealed that the same piece was available for a discounted price on her website, captioning the black and white shot with, "Special White Edit at 30% off www.elizabethhurley.com."

