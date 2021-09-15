Demi Moore's legs go on for miles in beautiful waterside photo Feeling the end of summer vibes

Demi Moore is like many of us right now, clinging to the last bit of beautiful weather that we can and enjoying our favorite activities in it.

MORE: Demi Moore sets pulses racing with figure-hugging cutout dress

The actress shared another stunning shot of her taking advantage of the season in her yacht and surrounded by the gorgeous blue sea.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Demi Moore's garden looks like a private nature reserve

Demi lounged on the deck of her yacht in a pair of patterned shorts that went up to fit like a romper and showed off her toned legs.

She wore her hair down and a pair of shades as she gleefully smiled for the camera with a book in her hands that she gushed about.

MORE: Demi Moore wows fans in stunning swimsuit photo alongside daughters

In the caption, she wrote, "Current read: A Radical Awakening by @doctorshefali. Hooked from the very first page.

"'The time is now, I am ready, To awaken into my renaissance.”

Demi highlighted her toned legs as she gushed about a book she was reading

She even shared pictures of some of her favorite pages from the book in the same post, highlighting the prose that had the biggest impact.

Fans were in love with the beautiful shot, with several of them left speechless and only using heart emojis to show their appreciation.

Many of them simply commented with the word "Beautiful,' and a few even shared how much they loved the book as well, with one writing, "Oooo, that's a good one! And so true," and another saying, "Life-changing book, enjoy!"

MORE: Demi Moore brings the Baywatch vibe in red-hot swimsuit

MORE: Demi Moore sparks fan reaction with dinnertime picture with eight surprising guests

The Indecent Proposal actress has been feeling the receding summer in a variety of ways, one of which she highlighted to her many followers with an amazing swimsuit photo.

The actress leaped into fall with an incredible swimsuit shot

Demi shared a picture on her Instagram of her mid-leap on the same yacht, with her fall cushioned by a lush sitting area filled with cushions.

She wore a black and white striped two-piece swimsuit and a pair of shades as she showed off her phenomenal figure and her endless legs.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.