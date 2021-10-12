Kate Hudson shares son Ryder's reaction to her quirky new outfit - and it's hilarious She still looks great, though!

Kate Hudson left fans rolling with laughter with her latest outfit choice - and especially how her son Ryder reacted to it.

MORE: Kate Hudson gives a glimpse inside her stunning kitchen - and fans are going crazy over one thing

The actress shared a picture on her Instagram stories of her new quirky outfit, as she decided to take on the day in a pair of overalls.

She wore a dark denim set, cinched in with a brown belt, and paired with a white tee underneath, plus some wide-rimmed glasses, a chunky belt buckle that read "BOB," and her hair tied up.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Hudson celebrated her daughter's third birthday with a sweet video

"Overall day," she wrote on the picture, also showing off her incredible home, with the floral wallpaper on the columns and the magnificent rug on which she stood.

However, with another picture, she shared that not everyone was a fan of Kate's look for the day, or at least not in the moment.

MORE: Kate Hudson stuns in new behind-the-scenes photos in gold mini dress

She posted a second selfie of herself with her son Ryder Robinson as he looked at his mother with an annoyed expression on his face.

Ryder wasn't Kate's biggest fan in her selfie

He most likely was either caught at a bad moment or annoyed with his mom's need to document it, but Kate hilariously played on the shot as she wrote: "Annoyed son and...my overall's."

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress and the 17-year-old share a close bond and he often makes appearances on her social media, usually cheering his mom on.

MORE: Kate Hudson shares wonderful family update weeks after engagement news

MORE: Kate Hudson's rare pictures of her boys for special reason gets fans talking

However, the two recently shared another similar moment, where one of her outfits sparked another side-splitting reaction from her son.

The mom-of-three shared pictures of her look from the Venice Film Festival, wearing a Monot dress which featured several strategic cut-outs all over that gave peeks at skin and fit her like a glove, making quite the impression as she stuck out a leg and showed it off.

The actress sported a set of dark denim overalls and a white tee for the day

Kate acknowledged the dress' risqué nature by writing in the caption of the shot: "'Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off.' - Coco Chanel. I chose fabric…."

And while fans went gaga over the look, all Ryder could comment was: "Coco Chanel didn't have 3 children mom…"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.