Kate Hudson gives Kate Middleton vibes in a dreamy dress in touching new family photo

Kate Hudson has made fans swoon as she’s shared heartwarming moments with her family on social media, and such was the case again as she cozied up with her daughter in the middle of a glam session.

The Music star looked gorgeous in the sweet snap, which showed her hugging Rani, 2, as she sat in a dressing room wearing a printed Alessandra Rich dress that gave us total Kate Middleton vibes (The Duchess of Cambridge has made quite a few iconic appearances wearing the brand).

Kate's Alessandra Rich dress is similar to looks from the brand that the Duchess of Cambridge has worn

The gorgeous number was topped with pearl buttons, and Kate wore her long blonde hair in soft waves to compliment the look.

The Mother’s Day star’s hairstylist, Cameron Rains, could be seen standing in back of her wearing a face mask with a curling iron in his hand.

Fans swooned over the photo and Kate’s outfit, with one writing: “That dress!” Another added: “Love that dress. Where is it from?”

Alessandra Rich silk midi dress, $2,040, Moda Operandi

Kate is currently in New York City for the star-studded Met Gala, which takes place tonight, and although she didn’t reveal any details about what she would be wearing, she did share a sweet video in her Instagram Story of her and Rani hanging out together.

In the clip, Rani could be seen strapped to her back as they enjoyed a stroll. "Morning walk. I love NY," she captioned it.

The Fabletics Founder also gave a glimpse at her pre-Met beauty routine, which showed her getting a facial from celebrity facialist Ivan Pol.

The Duchess is often spotted in Alessandra Rich dresses

"Pre Met facial time. Obsessed," she wrote alongside it. Not a bad way to kick off Met Gala morning.

Kate is just one of many stars in town for the highly-anticipated fashion event. Kim Kardashian arrived in the city over the weekend in a dominatrix-looking leather ensemble that came complete with a zip-up leather face mask, and we’ll be keeping our eyes out for Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Zendaya too, who have all attended in the past and nailed their Met Gala style statements.

Kate is in the Big Apple for the Met Gala, which kicks off tonight

The theme for this year is In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, honoring the 75th anniversary of the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the red carpet can be viewed on Vogue.com.

It will be live-streamed there and on Twitter starting at 5:30 p.m. EST/2:30 PST.

