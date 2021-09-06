Kate Hudson's daring sheer gown has a special meaning behind it She called it her 'dress dream come true'

Kate Hudson has been wowing her fans with her bold fashion choices at the Venice Film Festival, and her latest look is a true showstopper.

The actress stunned on the red carpet in a red gown by Valentino, revealing to her Instagram followers that it had a special correlation to her fire star sign - describing it as her "Aries girl dress dream come true".

Her dramatic dress no doubt turned heads at the star-studded event, with a sheer bodice, voluminous puff sleeves and beautiful lace detailing.

Kate looked incredible in her Valentino gown

Kate opted for a hair change to suit her gown, too - adding extensions to create long blonde beachy waves, styled by celebrity hairdresser Giannandrea. Her bronzed and oh-so-glowy makeup was applied by MUA Quinn Murphy, who used Armani Beauty on the star - while the dress was chosen by her go-to stylist Sophie Lopez.

Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon star Kate captioned a post on Instagram: "Grazie @maisonvalentino @pppiccioli for making this Aries girl dress dream come true! You're a legend and I love wearing your creations... Love to the @maisonvalentino team, you're so wonderful #venicefilmfestival2021 #monalisaandthebloodmoon #ariesred."



Kate has wowed with her outfits in Venice

Kate began her trip to Venice with a bang on Sunday, looking gorgeous once again in an Mônot dress with cut-out details and a thigh-high split at the leg.

She joked in another Instagram post: "Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off." - Coco Chanel. I chose fabric…"

Kate's show-stopping Mônot dress

Hilariously, some of Kate's family members couldn't help but comment their reaction to the dress, with brother Oliver Hudson writing: "I REALLY don't like this...," and son Ryder Robinson, who simply wrote, "Coco Chanel didn't have 3 children mom…"

The star also shared another snippet from her amazing time in Italy with a video of herself on her boat, feeling the wind against her hair as Olivia Rodrigo's deja vu played.