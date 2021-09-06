Kate Hudson's daring sheer gown has a special meaning behind it

Fiona Ward
Kate Hudson rocked the Venice Film Festival red carpet in a daring sheer gown from Valentino - and it had a very special meaning behind it. See her dress
Kate Hudson has been wowing her fans with her bold fashion choices at the Venice Film Festival, and her latest look is a true showstopper.
The actress stunned on the red carpet in a red gown by Valentino, revealing to her Instagram followers that it had a special correlation to her fire star sign - describing it as her "Aries girl dress dream come true".
MORE: Kate Hudson in mourning following very sad death of her hairdresser David Babaii
Her dramatic dress no doubt turned heads at the star-studded event, with a sheer bodice, voluminous puff sleeves and beautiful lace detailing.
Kate looked incredible in her Valentino gown
Kate opted for a hair change to suit her gown, too - adding extensions to create long blonde beachy waves, styled by celebrity hairdresser Giannandrea. Her bronzed and oh-so-glowy makeup was applied by MUA Quinn Murphy, who used Armani Beauty on the star - while the dress was chosen by her go-to stylist Sophie Lopez.
MORE: Kate Hudson's glam transformation for exciting announcement has fans saying the same thing
Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon star Kate captioned a post on Instagram: "Grazie @maisonvalentino @pppiccioli for making this Aries girl dress dream come true! You're a legend and I love wearing your creations... Love to the @maisonvalentino team, you're so wonderful #venicefilmfestival2021 #monalisaandthebloodmoon #ariesred."
Kate has wowed with her outfits in Venice
Kate began her trip to Venice with a bang on Sunday, looking gorgeous once again in an Mônot dress with cut-out details and a thigh-high split at the leg.
MORE: Kate Hudson wears the most amazing black dress to announce exciting news
She joked in another Instagram post: "Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off." - Coco Chanel. I chose fabric…"
Kate's show-stopping Mônot dress
Hilariously, some of Kate's family members couldn't help but comment their reaction to the dress, with brother Oliver Hudson writing: "I REALLY don't like this...," and son Ryder Robinson, who simply wrote, "Coco Chanel didn't have 3 children mom…"
The star also shared another snippet from her amazing time in Italy with a video of herself on her boat, feeling the wind against her hair as Olivia Rodrigo's deja vu played.