Kate Hudson gives a glimpse inside her stunning kitchen - and fans are going crazy over one thing

Kate Hudson often shares peeks inside her luxe Los Angeles home, but her latest got fans talking when they noticed a striking detail in her kitchen that we want too.

In a gorgeous photo the Truth Be Told star shared on Instagram of the serene space, fresh produce could be seen sitting on her countertop, and white walls and a printed tiled section were visible too.

But it was her stunning array of gold pots and pans hung above the counter that fans couldn’t stop swooning over.

Kate’s followers filled her comments with compliments, with one writing: “What dreams are made of”. Another added: “Love love loge the setup. Smashing colors!”

Kate's gorgeous cookware made fans swoon

We loved it too and found a similar set on sale at Wayfair.

Symple Stuff Bledsoe 11 Pieces Copper Cookware Set, $587.55, Wayfair

Prior to showing off her kitchen, the Music actress posted a gorgeous snap of her daughter Rani’s room that showed her standing in it looking glamorous in a brown dress and wearing sunglasses whilst carrying her two-year-old daughter, who wore a star-printed dress.

The mother-of-three simply captioned it with a flower emoji but fans rushed to compliment her daughter's room décor, with many agreeing it was giving them "Penny Lane vibes".

"What a dreamy little girls room!" said a follower. A second remarked: "Love the wallpaper!!"

A third added: "Such a beautiful room," whilst a fourth wrote: "I feel like this should be a pic from the 70s."

Rani's room is so adorable!

Rani's gorgeous room features pink flowery wallpaper, a light green armchair next to shelves full of books, and a gold-painted cot.

The room also features a small table and chairs for Rani to play with and several gorgeous rugs, including two fluffy white ones.

Kate and her family live in Los Angeles, and their actual home is, in fact, the childhood home she grew up in with her mother, Goldie Hawn.

Goldie and her longtime partner, Kurt Russell, bought the plush Pacific Palisades house in the 1970s but sold it just over a decade later. Kate bought it back in 2005 and then also purchased the home next door in 2011, to make an enormous, luxury estate for them all.

