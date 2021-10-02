Kate Hudson shares wonderful family update weeks after engagement news

Kate Hudson has celebrated her daughter's third birthday with a sweet video of the actress singing "happy birthday".

"Our little Rani Rose is 3 today," shared Kate alongside the video, adding: "Her birth was as beautiful as the days that have followed. What a gift to our family. Happy Birthday baby girl!!"

In the video, Rani wore a birthday tiara and was cuddled up to her mom in bed. Kate recorded the adorable moment as Rani smiled into the camera and giggled as her parents sang.

The mom-of-three's famous friends were quick to wish the little girl a happy day with Kelly Ripa, Octavis Spencer, Rita Wilson and Amanda Kloots all sharing their love.

The Almost Famous star and her fiance Danny Fujikawa welcomed Rani in 2018 and last month revealed the wonderful news that they were engaged.

In a beautiful Instagram post, Kate posted a picture of the two as they leaned in for a kiss subtly showing off the stunning rock glistening on her finger.

The two recently became engaged

She simply captioned the picture "Let's go!" and a slew of emojis, including one of a bride, a church, and a groom.

Fans were absolutely thrilled for the pair, with Katie Couric commenting: "SO happy for you two, congratulations!!! XO."

Kate and Danny first started going out together in 2016, although they'd known each other for much longer, having first met through mutual friends when Kate was 23.

Kate was previously married to musician Chris Robinson from 2000 to 2007, with whom she had son Ryder Robinson, 17.

Kate paid an emotional tribute to her two sons on National Sons Day

She was previously also engaged to musician Matt Bellamy, with whom she shares her son Bingham, now 10-years-old.

She keeps the pair out of the spotlight, but at the end of September paid an emotional tribute to celebrate National Sons Day.

The actress shared a post featuring a compilation of several pictures of the two from over the years, spanning from when they were just little boys lounging in bed with their mom, to the present day, when Ryder had grown as tall as his mother.

She showered them with her love in the caption for the post, writing, "I can't even explain the heart explosion that happens when I go through all these pics of my boys! #nationalsonday I'm a lucky Ma."

