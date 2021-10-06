Kate Hudson stuns in new behind-the-scenes photos in gold mini dress Truth be told, she does look good

Kate Hudson shared some truly incredible moments with fans from behind the scenes of an exciting project she's been working on.

MORE: Kate Hudson shares wonderful family update weeks after engagement news

The actress posted a series of pictures on her Instagram from the making of her new show Truth Be Told, which she joined in its second season.

Several of the pictures featured Kate in a make-up chair or in the process of being prepped for the shoot, including a playful shot of hers wearing a gold mini dress and pointing straight at the camera while the rest of the crew looks on.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Hudson celebrated her daughter's third birthday with a sweet video

In others, she's seen driving around on set and being as protective as can be, with face masks and shields constantly present.

It even included a cameo from her co-star on the show, Octavia Spencer, who plays the lead role and Kate's character's childhood best friend.

MORE: Kate Hudson's rare pictures of her boys for special reason gets fans talking

"A @truthbetold photo DUMPity Doo! Love everyone on this show!!! Are you watching?!?! Tell me everything you're feeling! I wanna know," she captioned the photo set.

Kate shared behind-the-scenes photos from the making of Truth Be Told

Fans immediately began flooding the comments section with their theories of what would happen next on the show.

One of them was Reese Witherspoon, who commented: "I feel like I can't stop watching Micah! What's up with her," referring to Kate's character, which sparked quite the debate.

Another fan wrote: "Love Love this series!!! I count the days each week to new episode Friday!!!!!" A third added: "You are beautiful and scary on the show! Obsessed!!!!"

MORE: Kate Hudson's son Ryder writes heartfelt message to famous mom

MORE: Oliver Hudson's cheeky new video gets the best reaction from sister Kate

The Glee star started the series off on a fashionable note as well, appearing for a fireside chat opposite Octavia on Reese's Hello Sunshine Instagram, the producers of the show.

The two actress appeared for a video to talk about season two of the show

The actress appeared in a curve-hugging little black dress that went down to her knees and let her hair down for the clip to discuss the show and her involvement in it.

"On and offscreen BFFs @OctaviaSpencer & @KateHudson dish on what's to come in Season 2 of #TruthBeTold: 'We really went there this season.' Streaming this Friday 8/20 on @appletvplus," the caption for the video read.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.