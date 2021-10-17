Carol Vorderman's curve-hugging wedding guest dress is so glamorous The Countdown star sported an all-black ensemble

Another day, another fabulous outfit choice for Carol Vorderman, who stunned fans in a seriously figure-flattering black dress on Sunday.

Revealing her striking look was worn to a close friend's wedding, we're so obsessed with Carol's simple, but sophisticated wedding-guest attire.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 60-year-old Countdown star looked sensational as she rocked a black bodycon midi-dress that perfectly complimented her curves.

Wearing her signature long locks in glamorous loose curls, Carol looked ageless as she sported a glowy makeup look.

Carol looked sensational in the curve-hugging ensemble

"Soooo my big bud Clare and I went to our Kym's @marsh_kym wedding yesterday at Sandhurst. It was BEAUTIFUL. Major Scott and the new Mrs Ratcliff were entrancing and so in love. A properly gorgeous life-enhancing day," penned Carol.

She later added: "Life is good xx," as she beamed at the camera.

Fans were quick to react to Carol's jaw-dropping look, rushing to the comments to shower the star in compliments. "Just stunning!" wrote one fan, while another sweetly shared: "Love the photo, love the dress."

The glamorous mother-of-two then shared a series of photos in different fascinators, asking fans for their advice on the perfect accessory for her chic look.

We're loving Carol's striking looks!

"Had a choice of hats from the amazing @lisa_von_hallwyl (you must look at her hats, they're incredible). Which one do you think is best?" wrote the star - and it seems fans were seriously divided over which hat suited Carol the best.

It's not the first time this week Carol left fans speechless with her enviable wardrobe. In a glamorous photo posted on Friday, the former Countdown star shared a throwback photo wearing a skintight blue dress, which featured a flattering midi length and stylish puff sleeves.

Carol paired the dress with strappy nude heels, a matching handbag and a statement necklace, looking oh-so-sophisticated as she smiled for the camera.

