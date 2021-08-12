Carol Vorderman sets pulses racing in cut-out dress – and looks phenomenal

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Carol Vorderman has floored fans once again. The star set pulses racing when she shared a photo on her Instagram story on Thursday, wearing a cut-out dress from Self Portrait.

The former Countdown presenter donned the designer number to attend Ladies Day at the Ffos Las Racecourse, and couldn’t contain her excitement for the event.

Sharing a selfie to her social media, Carol could be seen posing in the fabulous frock, which was the most stunning khaki colour and featured a flattering neckline, wrap bust detail and cut-out waist.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman stuns in cut-out Self Portrait dress

The star's figure looked sensational in the stylish number, which she paired with khaki open toe heels and a statement necklace.

Carol wore her brunette locks in loose waves and sported a subtle brown smokey eye, complimenting her outfit's colour palette perfectly.

Carol Vorderman snapped a selfie before attending the races

If you love Carol's dress as much as we do, then you are in luck, as it's still available to purchase online, however, we would be quick as there are only a few sizes left!

On Wednesday, the star shared with fans how she was feeling about returning to the races.

Taking to Twitter, Carol wrote: "I've been given my very own race on Thursday... so excited. At @FfosLasRC near Carmarthen…It's called CAROL VORDERMAN LOVES WEST WALES NURSERY HANDICAP.

"Have I mentioned I'll be so excited to be there?"

Carol shared her excitement - and a different look - on Twitter

The glamourous sports fan, whose family is from Wales, added the message to a retweet from the racecourse, which appeared alongside a snap of Carol being interviewed by the side of the track, wearing an eye-catching brown hat with a brim, a matching top and a fur-lined coat.

The original tweet read: "We are excited to welcome @carolvorders to @FfosLasRC this Thursday for her very own race the 'Carol Vorderman Loves West Wales' Nursery Handicap. Racing starts at 1pm."

Carol's fans were happy on her behalf, with one writing: "Awwww cool, I will have to try to have a little flutter x," and another chiming in: "Brilliant, well deserved lady!"

