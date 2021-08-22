Carol Vorderman looks incredible in daring cut out top – wait 'til you see the sleeves The Countdown star flaunted her curves

If anyone knows how to pull off a bodycon outfit, it's Carol Vorderman. The former Countdown star looked incredible on Saturday as she took to Instagram in a figure-hugging ensemble – and we're officially obsessed with her style.

READ: Carol Vorderman highlights phenomenal curves in skintight sportswear

Posting to her Story, the glamorous 60-year-old donned a pair of black skinny jeans and a black long-sleeved top, which featured a daring ribboned design down the arms. Carol paired her look with a chunky leather belt to accentuate her curves, posing for the camera as she rocked the all-black ensemble.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman stuns in cut out dress to return to the races

Keeping it simple, the star wore her long brunette locks down in natural beachy waves, and teamed her outfit with her go-to makeup look of a subtle brown smokey eye and black kohl liner.

MORE: Carol Vorderman looks ravishing in figure-hugging red dress

DISCOVER: Carol Vorderman shows off incredible curves in red swimsuit

"Running out of the door to work", penned Carol, who wore the showstopping look to BBC Radio Wales over the weekend.

Carol looked sensational in the daring cut-out top

It's not the first time Carol has floored fans this week with her famous curves. On Tuesday, Carol left fans speechless as she shared a glamorous snapshot of herself posing in a wetsuit ahead of a day of paddleboarding.

The sporty star donned a colourful wetsuit which served to highlight her tiny waist. "How do you look so amazing in everything you wear?!" one fan enquired, while a second sweetly wrote: "You look very beautiful. Stunning Carol. You have an amazing figure x."

The Countdown star sported a chic colourful wetsuit

Maths genius Carol is quite the fitness fan, often posting on social media about her workouts and coins her healthy, balanced diet a source of "brain power", encouraging others to enjoy brain-boosting foods and a diet that includes plenty of fruit and veg, low-fat protein and starchy, fibre-rich carbs.

A typical lunch for Carol, taken from her book Eat Yourself Clever, is a tuna Nicoise salad and a pot of yoghurt or fromage frais. A balanced leafy green salad with protein-rich eggs and tuna as a source of omega-3 is the perfect midday meal for the former Countdown star.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.