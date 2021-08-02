Carol Vorderman sets pulses racing in stunning lace dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Another day, another jaw-dropping outfit for Carol Vorderman who stunned fans in a figure-hugging red dress as she joined This Morning's Dr Zoe Williams to record ITV's Beat the Chasers.

The former Countdown star looked beautiful in the vibrant frock, which features a daring sheer lace material, sophisticated high neckline and elegant long sleeves.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman makes rare comments about her son Cameron

Keeping it simple, Carol coordinated her dress with a pair of strappy nude heels to elongate her legs. The star wore her brunette tresses in loose curls, completing her look with a classic bronzed eyeshadow and dramatic liquid eyeliner. Exquisite!

Taking to Instagram to share several photos of herself looking stunning in the colourful ensemble, Carol opened up about her major wardrobe malfunction before she arrived at the studios.

Carol stunned in the lacey red number

"Forgot my bra #IAmUseless so had to come off the motorway to buy on in @asda on the way to the studio [laughing emoji]," penned Carol. It happens to the best of us!

Despite her fashion faux pas, the 60-year-old dazzled fans who rushed to the comments to share their love for her effortless style.

The Countdown star appeared on the show with Dr Zoe Williams

"LOVE your dress Carol," wrote one fan, whilst another sweetly shared: "You're a stunning, intelligent lady in red."

Confirming our own thoughts, a third fan commented: "You look lovely, what a fabulous colour on you".

Carol confirmed her gorgeous dress was an "old one" from her wardrobe, but that didn't stop us hunting down the ultimate high street dupe for those looking to recreate her effortless glam.

Red Lace Maxi Dress, was £59.99, now £17.70, JD Williams

It's not the first time Carol has sent fans wild with her Instagram posts. Last week, the maths legend sent temperatures soaring after showing off her incredible curves in a new bikini.

Carol looked sensational in a tiny black two-piece as she reminisced about the glorious weather the UK enjoyed last week.

Captioning the snap, she wrote: "Last week #sunbathing #Wales #HappyScruff #paddleboarding @taylormorrisofficial."

