Carol Vorderman turns heads in cowgirl-inspired outfit

Despite being on the airwaves for BBC Radio Wales, Carol Vorderman never fails to look the part and on Saturday the former Countdown star surprised us with a cowgirl-inspired fashion look.

Carol showcased her statement outfit with a mirror selfie uploaded to her Instagram Stories, revealing a gorgeous ruffled midi skirt which she had teamed with a flesh-coloured, long-sleeved bodysuit and lace-up pointed boots.

Carol Vorderman wows with a country style outfit

Other accessories included a statement necklace and a giant brass-coloured bangle, while Carol kept her beautiful tresses down in relaxed waves.

Alongside the picture, Carol wrote: "Yee ha cowgirl off to work" and in the next clip she was pictured with a coffee in a travel mug ready for her weekend shift.

The star showcased her curves on Saturday

Carol could easily take the title queen of the bodysuit, as the star has a wide selection of form-fitting pieces which always look incredible on her.

Often teaming her one-pieces with leather-look trousers, Carol likes to look glamorous but most recently we've actually seen Carol highlighting her famous curves in various wetsuits as she has really got into paddleboarding over the summer months.

The presenter has spent the summer break at her Welsh holiday home, enjoying the idyllic scenery and embracing outdoor life to the max. Thankfully, Carol has shared all of her wonderful experiences on Instagram so her fans are kept up to date with her adventures.

WATCH: See Carol Vorderman show off her paddleboarding skills

Maths genius Carol is quite the fitness fan, often posting on social media about her workouts and coins her healthy, balanced diet a source of "brain power", encouraging others to enjoy brain-boosting foods and a diet that includes plenty of fruit and veg, low-fat protein and starchy, fibre-rich carbs.

The star has even transformed the lounge at her Bristol residence into a temporary gym space so she can keep up her workouts while in the comfort of her own home.

