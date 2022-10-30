Carol Vorderman's home in Bristol's most expensive area with rarely-seen son The Countdown star has bought a motor home she calls the 'Vorder Van'

Carol Vorderman, 61, may have spent most of her life in the spotlight, but that doesn't mean she lives in the capital. The former Countdown star chose to raise her two children Katie and Cameron in an idyllic part of Bristol, where her family lives in a jaw-dropping home, located not too far from the iconic Suspension Bridge in the affluent area of Clifton.

Now, the TV star is heading for a totally different way of life as she plans to sell her home and travel the country in her motor home, which is currently undergoing renovation. The mathematician previously invited HELLO! into her former North Somerset home for a photoshoot, but her ultra-chic Bristol pad has been regularly showcased on her Instagram account.

From the regal lounge through to the pristine kitchen, take a look around at Carol's stunning Bristol home she's swapping for a motor home…

Carol shares her Bristol home with her son Cameron, 24

Carol Vorderman's kitchen

When Carol was interviewed on Good Morning Britain, the video call gave viewers an exclusive look into her immaculate kitchen. A fusion of country and modern styles, the star’s beautifully styled room was perfectly polished ready for her morning TV appearance.

The cooking space has lots of storage with large white cupboards and drawers and in the centre of the room there is a high-shine marble island. The room has wooden flooring throughout for a modern feel.

Carol's well-used island is often photographed with fresh blooms, and this time Carol has placed her cuttings in a white jug vase, while fans were given a closer look at her stylish grey breakfast bar stools.

Carol Vorderman's living room

The presenter showcased her vast living room space while revealing that she had temporarily transformed it into a gym. She wrote: "Lounge and library are now my gym. Expect loads of dull 'Look at me working out' pics to follow."

The picture showed that the property has a regal aesthetic with high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows with draping curtains, and two large crystal chandeliers. Wooden panelled walls and dark oak flooring add to the majestic design, as well as a cream button-back armchair.

Carol Vorderman's dining room

The nod to Carol's eccentric tastes is present in her dining room where the star a bold piece of art. In an Instagram video, she was seen sitting at a wooden dining table, and the artwork in question was mounted upon the wall behind her. It is a blue landscape image featuring a cow within a red chandelier light.

In a photograph taken from another angle, Carol unveiled a mannequin art sculpture. As she snapped a mirror selfie, behind her fans could see a life-sized statue of a pair of legs with hands holding up an ornate mirror.

At Christmas time, Carol settled in for dinner in front of the television in her open-plan dining room, inadvertently showing that she has a wall-mounted TV and authentic brick fireplace.

Carol Vorderman's wardrobe

The glamorous mother-of-two has a walk-in closet that could rival a Hollywood dressing room. With rows of organised shoes, reams of color-coordinated clothes and an illuminated floor-length mirror, Carol's wardrobe is the perfect space to snap her outfit-of-the-day selfies.

Carol Vorderman's spare room

When maths pro Carol was suffering a power shortage, she offered up a look inside a lesser-seen part of her house – her "junk room". She explained that her electric cupboard was proving very hard to reach because her spare room was full of obstacles. "The circuit breaker is in the far cupboard in the junk room," she said as she showed the space piled high with items.

For another TV appearance, Carol revealed an unknown space inside her Bristol abode where she has a very plush grey velour sofa. This could be a piece of furniture in another corner of her large living quarters, or a luxurious touch in her bedroom.