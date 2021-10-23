Claudia Winkleman has done it again. The star looked absolutely sensational on Saturday night as she took to our screens for the Strictly Come Dancing live show.

Joined by co-host Tess Daly, the presenter commanded attention in a dazzling black dress from Zara. Dressed as always by her stylist Sinead McKeefry, Claudia finished off the ensemble with a pair of nude heels.

Sharing the outfit to her social media, the star wrote: "Strictly is on in 16 minutes. Thank you @debbiedannell @amyhair4 @sineadmckeefry @hebefox."

The star hit it out of the park again!

Fans rushed to comment, with one gushing: "Stunninggggg", while another added a flame emoji.

Claudia is known for her stylish outfits on the show, and last week was no exception. The presenter wowed fans in a sparkling lace bodysuit by Nadine Merabi.

She teamed the one-piece with pointed black heels and wore her hair in loose waves, looking oh-so-glamorous as she posed for the camera.

Claudia sparkled on Strictly Come Dancing

Sharing the picture to Instagram to mark the start of the show, she wrote: "Full body spanx tonight. Forever thanks to @debbiedannell @amyhair4 @sineadmckeefry and @hebefox Strictly is on at 710. X"

Her loyal fans were loving the look, with one commenting: "Wow you look incredible," while another said: "Goddess, end of."

Many of her famous friends also flocked to the comments section to share their opinion. Stacey Dooley exclaimed: "STOP THIS!" while Davina McCall added: "Yes yes yes".

