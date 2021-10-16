Claudia Winkleman wows Strictly fans in sparkling lace bodysuit for live show

Claudia Winkleman has wowed fans once again with her look for Saturday night's Strictly Come Dancing live show - how gorgeous did she look?

The star wore a sparkling lace bodysuit by Nadine Merabi, teamed with black heels and with her hair teased into loose waves. She was dressed as always by her stylist Sinead McKeefry.

Claudia shared her usual post on Instagram to mark the start of the show, writing to fans: "Full body spanx tonight. Forever thanks to @debbiedannell @amyhair4 @sineadmckeefry and @hebefox Strictly is on at 710. X"

Week four will see the show's contestants take to the floor once again to perform yet more routines - though sadly, two celebrities won't be there.

Claudia was at her sparkling best for Saturday's Strictly

While Robert Webb has withdrawn from the competition due to ill health, Ugo Monye also pulled out of Saturday night's show due to a back injury.

Claudia's latest look is the next in a string of gorgeous Strictly outfits, after she wowed last week in a high-street buy from Zara. The star's strapless dress cost was a hit with fans - though sadly it had already sold out before her on-screen appearance.

Claudia wore a Zara dress last week, with bold red heels

Her sky-high red Manolo Blahnik heels garnered lots of comments from fans, too, with one writing: "Those shoes!!!" and another adding: "Great red shoes girl!"

Claudia's stylist Sinead has previously told HELLO! how Claudia manages to strut on Strictly in her super-high shoes - and she has a nifty trick.

Claudia scores the bottom of her heels to help her walk in them

She told us: "I score the bottom, but other than that [her heel walking skills are] all her own effort!"

The pair have a great working relationship, and Sinead also added that their styling sessions usually end up in them getting side-tracked. "Claudia and I shop together but that usually ends in ten minutes of trying on and then a three-hour coffee and a gossip!" she added.