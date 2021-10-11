Claudia Winkleman divides fans in unexpected Strictly outfit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Claudia Winkleman has been serving up some seriously fashionable looks on Strictly Come Dancing, and Sunday night was no exception.

RELATED: Claudia Winkleman just made this Zara blazer sell out so fast

Taking to the stage, the star wowed in a button-up cardigan from Self-Portrait, which she paired with black shorts and nude pointed heels - a fashion-forward combination that left some fans perplexed.

Claudia's hair was styled in her signature sleek look and she sported a black smokey eye, perfectly complementing her all-black ensemble.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman's five style lessons

We can't get enough of the star's chic knitwear, and are desperate to get our hands on it for the winter months.

MORE: Claudia Winkleman looks incredible in crisp blazer and leggings for Strictly results show

The 'Lurex Melange Cardigan' is made from a cotton-wool blend, with a textured finish, metallic threading, a red contrasting trim and embellished buttons.

Claudia Winkleman looked stunning on Strictly's latest show

It is still available to purchase online, however, there are only a few sizes left. If you don’t manage to get your hands on it before it sells out, we have sourced an amazing alternative.

Although we were loving Claudia's look, it seems that some fans were left confused by the cardigan and shorts combo.

Self-Portrait cardigan, £360, Farfetch

Black cardigan, £42, River Island

Taking to Twitter, one viewer wrote: "Is Claudia Winkleman going out for a run after the show?", while another added: "Claudia Winkleman is wearing cycling shorts…"

However, others were big fans of the stylish getup, and we are right there with them!

This isn’t the first time this week that Claudia has got viewers talking, as on Saturday night the star wowed in a little black dress from Zara.

Claudia looked gorgeous in a Zara LBD

Claudia added a pop of colour to her strappy ensemble with a pair of red Manolo Blahnik heels, finishing off the look with hooped earrings from demi-fine jewellery brand, Optiumberg.

The star is dressed by stylist Sinead McKeefry for the show, who has previously talked to HELLO! about how she chooses her wardrobe. "Claud loves fashion so she is happy to experiment, she knows what she likes," she said.

"Claudia and I shop together but that usually ends in ten minutes of trying on and then a three-hour coffee and a gossip!" she added.

DISCOVER: Claudia Winkleman floors fans in stunning red dress for Strictly live show

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.