Claudia Winkleman always looks incredible on Strictly Come Dancing and Sunday evening's results show was no different. Nailing it once again, the raven-haired beauty stunned in black leggings and a matching blazer.

The gorgeous star was understated yet chic in the gettup, which attracted lots of attention on Instagram.

Claudia's textured blazer got the most love, and it's actually a Zara steal. One fan wrote: "Chanel blazer?" to which Claudia replied: "Zara!"

We love a designer dupe and this £69.99 number is incredible. Black with gold buttons, it has a lapel collar, long sleeves, front flap pockets and is made in a boucle material. Lush! Every size is currently sold out except medium, but you can sign up to be alerted when it's back in stock. If you can't wait that long, we've found another fab lookalike, so keep scrolling!

Claudia's blazer caused quite the stir

Stylist Sinead McKeefry sorts Claudia's outfits for the BBC show. She previously talked to HELLO! about how she chooses her wardrobe. "Claud loves fashion so she is happy to experiment, she knows what she likes," she said.

Textured Blazer, £69.99, Zara

"Claudia and I shop together but that usually ends in ten minutes of trying on and then a three-hour coffee and a gossip!" she added.

Black Bouclé Double Breasted Long Blazer, £46.99, New Look

Prepping her wardrobe for Strictly is a big job. Sinead explains: "I start prep for Claudia's outfits in August and we do a few big fittings throughout the run and then usually see how we feel on the day."

Claudia is famously understated when it comes to fashion. Describing the Head & Shoulders ambassador's off duty look, Sinead reveals: "A black Gucci pea coat with her Gucci loafers and black skinny jeans. Always has been and always will be. It's the uniform. Undone hair and makeup is a must - usually last night's mascara which is my fave look."

