Claudia Winkleman wows in Zara LBD for Strictly movie week We love her Strictly Come Dancing style

Claudia Winkleman has wowed us once again with her latest Strictly outfit! The star looked gorgeous in a strapless LBD from high street favourite Zara during Saturday’s show.

The star added a pop of colour to her strappy ensemble, with a pair of red Manolo Blahnik heels and she accessorised with hooped earrings from demi-fine jewellery brand, Optiumberg. Claudia's locks were styled down in her signature sleek look.

WATCH: Tess & Claudia's Strictly style lessons

As always, Claudia appeared alongside her hosting sidekick Tess Daly, who also looked beautiful wearing a figure-hugging lilac gown.

Claudia is dressed by her stylist Sinead McKeefry for the show, who has previously talked to HELLO! about how she chooses her wardrobe for the show. "Claud loves fashion so she is happy to experiment, she knows what she likes," she said.

Claudia looked gorgeous in a Zara LBD

"Claudia and I shop together but that usually ends in ten minutes of trying on and then a three-hour coffee and a gossip!" she added.

Claudia has certainly been impressing her fashion followers throughout the series so far - and has proven that she’s making her own rules on the glamorous show, having sported River Island leggings for last Sunday night’s results show.

Claudia rocked leggings and a blazer on Sunday's show

“Yes, leggings. Results are on at 7.05,” she declared in her post to show off her outfit.

Fans were loving her dedication to both comfort and style, with one writing: “Do you mean to say I can now go out in my exercise leggings and a blazer? Outstanding!”

Stacey Dooley added: “YES TO THE LEGGINGSSSSS,” while another fan wrote: “Got to love a legging.” We can’t wait to see what she wears on the show next…