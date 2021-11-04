Michelle Obama is the ultimate fashionista in celebratory family photos The former FLOTUS has an incredible sense of style

Michelle Obama was in a nostalgic mood at the start of the week as she reminisced about her time in The White House.

The former FLOTUS took to Instagram to share some incredible pictures of herself with husband Barack Obama and her mom Marian Robinson, which were taken during Barack's time in office.

The pictures were all from different Halloween celebrations, and Michelle looked stylish in a range of ensembles, each teamed with skinny jeans.

These included a snapshot showing Michelle wearing a chic red cardigan, coordinating black jacket, and a leopard print blouse.

In the caption, the mom-of-two wrote: "Barack and I always loved celebrating Halloween back at the White House. I hope all those trick-or-treating tonight have a safe—yet spooky—time!"

Michelle and Barack spent eight years in The White House between 2009 and 2017. It was where the pair raised their two daughters, Malia and Sasha, who are now thriving at college.

Michelle Obama looked incredible in a new set of family photos

While Malia and Sasha keep low profiles, they are occasionally pictured on their parents' social media accounts, including back in August when they celebrated Barack's 60th birthday.

Giving an insight into his close bond with their children, Michelle wrote alongside the family photo: "Of all of your accomplishments, I know that being a present, loving father to our girls tops them all."

Michelle and Barack Obama lived in The White House for eight years

She added: "Thank you for never letting the weight of the world get in the way of being a wonderful husband and father. Happy 60th birthday @BarackObama!"

While both girls are living away from home, during the pandemic the family got to enjoy some quality time together when they reunited for several months in Washington.

Michelle and Barack with their daughters Malia and Sasha

At the time, Michelle opened up about how she and Barack were dealing with having their children back.

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Becoming author revealed that her husband found having their daughters home a "delight" whereas she is ready to "kick them out the door" again.

"I spent all my time with them, he was President," Michelle said. "I can't find anything with these little women in my house," she added, "they are always sneaking into my room, 'what are you doing, what are you taking?'"

