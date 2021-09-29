Michelle Obama wows in a figure-flattering jumpsuit to celebrate special occasion And that was just one of her dreamy ensembles...

Michelle Obama is known for her trendsetting ensembles, and fashionistas always keep their eyes on the former FLOTUS for style inspo (as do we).

MORE: Michelle and Barack Obama's vast living room inside $8.1million home is gorgeous

So, it was no surprise that as she commemorated a major milestone with her husband Barack Obama, she did so in a chic look that got everyone talking - and another that you might have missed.

Loading the player...

Malia opens up about life without Sasha and Malia living at home

As Michelle and Barack broke ground on the Obama Presidental Center on Tuesday, she looked incredible in a chic silk green Lafayette wrap top that cinched at the waist paired with matching pants. She completed the look with pumps and a dazzling layered Bychari necklace.

MORE: Michelle Obama dazzled at Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party in a dress you need to see

But there was another look that she shared in her Instagram Story on Tuesday that we also couldn’t stop swooning over: a black and ivory figure-flattering jumpsuit, which she teamed with black pumps as she and Barack chatted with students at the University of Chicago.

"Barack and I loved getting to know our newest class of @obamafoundation Scholars at @uchicago!", she captioned the photo, in which the former POTUS could be seen walking behind her.

Following her appearances, Michelle shared a heartfelt message on Instagram with fans about what it meant to her and Barack to build their Presidential Center in Chicago in Jackson Park.

RELATED: Michelle Obama celebrates big birthday with rare and adorable family photo

"No matter what I’ve accomplished, who I’ve met or where I’ve gone, one of the greatest honors of my life is being a proud Chicagoan—a daughter of the South Side. I still lead with that descriptor. I wear it boldly and proudly," she said in the caption of the post, which showed her standing behind a clear podium and breaking ground with Barack.

Michelle dazzled in a sleek jumpsuit during a chat with University of Chicago students

"So when it came time to decide where we’d build the Obama Presidential Center, Barack and I knew the South Side of Chicago was where we wanted it to be. This investment will help make the neighborhood we call home a destination for the entire world. But more importantly, it will be a vital resource for the people who live here."

"This center will be a place where folks can find work, and where kids can learn, grow, and envision bigger lives for themselves. And we hope it’ll be a place that can invigorate the existing restaurants, small businesses, neighborhood organizations, schools, and churches that are the lifeblood of this community."

"That’s what this is about for us—giving a little something back to the people and place we both love so much. We can’t wait to see it come to life."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.