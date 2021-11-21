Kate Beckinsale sets social media alight in little black dress for star-studded night out Count the stars in these shots

Kate Beckinsale has been serving up quite a few fashion-forward looks recently, and kept it elegant and chic with her latest stunner.

MORE: Kate Beckinsale turns heads with her glow in elegant green gown

The actress shared pictures from her time at a major star-studded event where she wore an intricate little black dress.

The outfit featured elaborate ruching and covered one of her arms, along with a giant flower detail on her shoulder, while leaving the other bare.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Beckinsale waltzes in the most unexpected costume

The dress hit her right above the thighs, showing off her toned legs, as she completed the look with a matching clutch, black strappy heels, and her hair up in a bun.

Kate attended the launch event for Christian Siriano, writing in the caption: "So happy to celebrate the launch of @csiriano beautiful book 'Dresses to dream about' with the best best gang."

MORE: Kate Beckinsale leaves fans in hysterics in a dramatic sheer skirt in fun home video

She added pictures of herself showing off the outfit and posing with Christian, as well as a few shots with the major A-listers also in attendance, such as Alicia Silverstone, Selma Blair, Ashlee Simpson, Leslie Jones, Ava Max, and Symone.

Kate donned a chic little black dress for Christian Siriano's book launch

Christian responded in the comments, writing: "Thank you!!!!!!! Love you," while fans of the English actress gushed over her look.

One said: "You are the most beautiful," with another commenting: "So much beauty in one picture," and a third adding: "Ooooh those legs."

MORE: Kate Beckinsale's bold latex outfit is perfection

MORE: Kate Beckinsale is a golden goddess in incredible figure-hugging dress

While the Underworld star has been nailing her fashion game over the last few years of events, she's been a champ at incorporating it with her sense of humor.

Kate showed off her incredible look with another picture, this time at home as she bent down to shush one of her pet cats, dressed in a tiny maid's costume and obediently looking up at her.

The actress displayed her dress in a comedic picture with her pet cat

She simply added a wink emoji, and fans of the actress were left in hysterics, especially Thandiwe Newton, who commented: "Stop!!!! I told you I CAN'T!!!! Don't make me block you."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.