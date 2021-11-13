Kate Beckinsale left her fans doing a double-take on Friday when she wore a show-stopping outfit.

The Jolt actress wowed in latex pants, a tiny crop top and a white faux-fur jacket.

Taking to Instagram, Kate showed off her look with a snapshot of herself posing outside.

WATCH: Kate Beckinsale shows off her phenomenal physique in hilarious home video

One of her pet cats was sprawled on the floor in front of her feet which she'd clad in sky-high heels.

Kate was tanned and toned and looked effortlessly youthful in the photo which amazed her social media followers.

Kate sent her fans wild in her latex pants

They commented: "Still killin it," and there were hoards of on-fire emojis.

Kate, 48, showed where she gets her age-defying good looks recently when she shared a photo of her 74-year-old mother.

"My mother is 74 years old and looks this ridiculously good due to living by the ancient motto ‘where’er you be, let the wind go free’ and climbing up scaffolding whenever she can," Kate captioned a photo of her mom.

Kate's mother looks incredible at 74

In it, her gorgeous mother could be seen striking a pose outside wearing a striped long-sleeved top, skinny jeans, and sneakers as she walked along a picturesque trail.

Fans swooned over the photo, with one writing: "She looks amazing!"

Another added: "Quality genes and jeans," while another follower wrote: "I pray my daughter posts pics of me at 74 with equally enchanting descriptions."

Kate knows how to make a style statement

Kate works hard to maintain her incredible figure. In an interview with Women's Health last year, she spoke openly about her diet and exercise regime and revealed that she didn’t start working out until her twenties, when director Michael Bay asked her to lose weight for 2001's Pearl Harbor.

"It wasn’t great. It didn’t make me feel good and, in general, I think women are body-shamed 100 million per cent more than men," she shared.

Reflecting on her evolving relationship with fitness, Kate continued: "Now, exercise is almost more important to me mood-wise. The other aspects feel like a great side effect."

