It seems like the contestants of Dancing with the Stars weren't the only ones enjoying a day of Disney, as Kate Beckinsale got into the mood with a new video she shared.

MORE: Kate Beckinsale's hair transformation in adorable photo is truly out of this world

The actress uploaded a clip of herself performing a bit of Beauty and the Beast inspired comedy, and the character choices were quite unexpected.

Instead of playing Belle, Kate made one of her male friends wear a version of her yellow gown, while she became the Beast, with the full suit, a headpiece of fur and horns, and sky-high heels.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Beckinsale waltzes in the most unexpected costume

The two danced to the movie's title track, before being interrupted by a third friend, dressed as the human Lumière, which sent Kate into a flurry of expletives for messing up the bit.

They eventually all fell into a laughing fit though, and the actress posted the video on her Instagram with the hashtags: "#angelalansbury #disney."

MORE: Kate Beckinsale channels her inner rock star in a lace skirt and matching fishnet stockings

Fans instantly started laughing up a storm at the hilarious bit, and flooded the comments section with one laughing emoji after another.

Kate and her friend recreated a gender-swapped Beauty and the Beast

A friend of hers commented: "You guys have fully lost your minds," with a fan adding: "The remake we need."

A third said: "I literally cannot leave you three alone for 5 minutes," to which Kate hilariously replied: "We ordered you the teapot I hope you know."

MORE: Kate Beckinsale wore her PJs as an outfit - and we’re obsessed!

MORE: Kate Beckinsale shocks fans with age-defying photo of her 74-year-old mother

The Jolt actress has often left fans in hysterics with her quick wit and candid snippets from home, especially ones that involve her scene-stealing pets.

Her latest social media post showed more of that, as she posted a series of pictures of herself at home with one of her cats.

The actress enjoys playing around with her pets

The cat, however, had managed to climb over Kate's head, pulling off a variety of poses as it perched itself atop her like a furry hat.

"If you are glad someone's home, let them know," she captioned the hilarious set, and fans, once again, inundated the star with laughing emojis.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.