Kate Beckinsale leaves fans in hysterics in a dramatic sheer skirt in fun home video Fun times at the Beckinsale household

Kate Beckinsale gave fans a peek at her incredible sense of humor once again with a new home video in a drop-dead gorgeous look.

MORE: Kate Beckinsale is a golden goddess in incredible figure-hugging dress

The actress shared a short clip of herself squatting on the floor in a beautiful black gown, featuring latex gloves and a grand sheer, pleated skirt.

You could see her long legs and the incredible black heels she wore through the skirt, although she was able to draw attention to someone hiding under the skirt instead.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Beckinsale reveals surprise under sheer skirt in home video

In the video, Kate gave the camera a cheeky look as she lightly lifted up her skirt to reveal one of her pet cats had hidden there as it just stared at the camera.

"Now you see it, now you don't," she captioned the snippet, and fans were immediately in hysterics and left scores of laughing emojis in the comments.

MORE: Kate Beckinsale dons incredibly unexpected costume in side-splitting new video

One wrote: "Cute. Gorgeous dress that you are wearing," and another said: "Love you guys so much," and one added: "Cute Kate with cute cat."

Kate revealed that her pet cat hid under her skirt

The Jolt actress loves involving her pets and friends in her social media shenanigans, often making quirky home videos with them while also showing off her fashions.

She recently left fans stunned with a series of pictures she also took at home with one of her cats, this time flashing some abs in a latex look.

MORE: Kate Beckinsale's hair transformation in adorable photo is truly out of this world

MORE: Kate Beckinsale channels her inner rock star in a lace skirt and matching fishnet stockings

Kate donned a pair of skin-tight latex pants, a tiny matching crop top, and a white faux fur jacket as her cat sat next to her sky-high heels.

The actress pulled off a power pose as she showed off her toned physique, and fans couldn't help commenting on how incredibly ageless she looked.

The actress stunned in another picture with one of her pets in a bold latex look

"Underworld just got vamped up," one wrote, with another commenting: "Still killin it," while a third said: "Dominatrix snow queen vibes."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.