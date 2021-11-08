Kate Beckinsale is a golden goddess in incredible figure-hugging dress The 48-year-old stole the show

Wow! Kate Beckinsale looked like a goddess as she stepped out in a stunning golden gown on Sunday evening.

Mom-of-one Kate stole the show in a striking design by Zuhair Murad that clung to her toned figure and highlighted her curves as she attended a glamorous event hosted by Bulgari.

Sharing a series of snapshots from her night out on Instagram, Kate wrote: "Beautiful night with #bvlgarifinejewelery #bvlgarimagnifica. Until I got poked in the kidneys."

Fans and famous friends were quick to react with Eva Longoria writing: "Gorgeous goddess!!" "Lord have mercy mama!" added Milla Jovovich along with three flame emojis, while another follower noted: "You’re ageless!!! Every time I see one of your posts…you look younger and younger!"

Kate works hard to maintain her incredible figure. In an interview with Women's Health last year, she spoke openly about her diet and exercise regime and revealed that she didn’t start working out until her twenties, when director Michael Bay asked her to lose weight for 2001's Pearl Harbor.

"It wasn’t great. It didn’t make me feel good and, in general, I think women are body-shamed 100 million per cent more than men," she shared.

The star appeared in Pearl Harbor with Ben Affleck and Josh Hartnett

"But on this particular project, I wasn't. Ben [Affleck], who'd already done a movie with the director, was like, 'This happened to me. They made me get new teeth.' And I was like, 'Cool, at least I get to hang on to my actual teeth.'"

Reflecting on her evolving relationship with fitness, Kate continued: "Now, exercise is almost more important to me mood-wise. The other aspects feel like a great side effect."

The star confirmed that she works out six mornings a week with her trainer, Brad Siskind, and will eat protein - chicken or eggs with grass-fed butter - beforehand. Afterwards, she'll have a salad with radishes, Brussels sprouts and safflower oil and salmon later in the day.

Kate also revealed she regularly practices yoga - and even enjoys trampolining in her kitchen! "There's this woman, Lauren Kleban, who started LEKFit, and I think she's a genius because she streams classes online," she said. "It makes you feel kind of jolly!"

