Kate Beckinsale has become a veritable style superstar of late, and her latest look might just be one of her most elegant.

The actress shared a picture of herself from an event where she wore a stunning green gown that fit her to perfection.

The gown featured off-shoulder sleeves with thin straps and a hem that hit her right above the ankles, showing off her figure.

It even featured sheer paneling in the middle that gave a peek at her toned abs. She tied her hair up in a ponytail and her skin was the real highlight, as it positively glowed in front of the camera.

Her skin, in fact, was the main focus of the event, as she attended the launch of a new skincare brand she endorsed.

In the caption, Kate wrote: "Thrilled to share that @mrvlskin is officially available at mrvlskin.com! I'm so excited for everyone to try this revolutionary luxury skincare line with Blue Scorpion Peptides ! #MRVLskin #MRVLous @scorpion.rick."

Kate showed off her high fashion style in an elegant green gown

Fans of the actress were bowled over by the look, including Paris Hilton, who casually dropped a few flame emojis, as did many others.

A fan commented: "You looked stunning," with another writing: "You just don't age…beautiful skin," and a third agreed, saying: "You are so beautiful, Kate!"

The Underworld star has truly been serving up some high fashion moments recently, and loves to show them off in quirky videos and pictures.

Last week, Kate donned another impeccable look for a home video, a beautiful black gown, featuring latex gloves and a grand sheer, pleated skirt.

The actress hid a surprise under her dramatic skirt - her pet cat

You could see her long legs and the incredible black heels she wore through the skirt, although she was able to draw attention to someone hiding under the skirt instead.

In the video, Kate gave the camera a cheeky look as she lightly lifted up her skirt to reveal one of her pet cats had hidden there as it just stared at the camera.

