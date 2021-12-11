Holly Willoughby's slinky feathered mini dress is perfection

Holly Willoughby donned a seriously glamorous look for her appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show on Saturday night.

Rocking a satin mini dress with a deep-V neckline and a flirty black feather trim, the This Morning presenter took centre stage as she joined Usain Bolt, Joanna Lumley, Line of Duty star Shalom Brune-Franklin and Jamie Dornan on the ITV chat show. Holly, who was promoting her new book Reflections, looked incredible in the slinky little number, which wouldn't have looked out of place at a Christmas party.

The mum-of-three added a pair of simple stilettos with a towering heel and kept the rest of her accessories minimal. She styled her blonde bob in loose waves and opted for a festive makeup look complete with a nude lip.

Sharing a snap of her attire on Instagram ahead of the show airing, the TV star wrote: "Tonight…. @thejonathanrossshowofficial 10:05pm #hwstyle Jewellery by @wyldemoon X @kirstielemarque Dress by @blaze_milano Shoes by @stuartweitzman."

Discussing her book Reflections, Holly told host Jonathan: "100 per cent [I’m more comfortable now]. I think I’ve lived my life in a lot of fear about what other people think about me, or what people will say about me, or if I might embarrass myself by doing something.

Holly looked seriously incredible in her feathered mini dress

"I think that age, and this is a really lovely thing about ageing, you definitely get to know yourself a bit more, you definitely feel more confident in your own skin, you definitely care a little bit less."

This comes after Holly donned one of her most glamorous outfits of the season to host This Morning last Thursday.

She looked gorgeous

The presenter looked incredible in a black polo neck from Reserved, tucking her simple top into the dreamiest rainbow sequin skirt by Anthropologie.

Looking glamorous as ever, Holly rounded off her striking ensemble with strappy black heels and sparkling stud earrings.

