Holly Willoughby channels Mrs Claus in most gorgeous mini dress

Since the start of December, Holly Willoughby has been taking on the 12 Days of Sparkle challenge – and her latest look is SO glam! Delivering a masterclass in festive fashion, the TV star stepped out in a rich velvet mini dress from Masterpeace, accessorising with black tights and glittering buckle detail heels.

Looking as lovely as ever for Friday's episode of This Morning, Holly styled her glossy blonde hair in beachy waves, coordinating with a pink smokey eye, rosy blusher and a statement red lip to match – gorgeous.

Marking her final appearance on the hit morning show until Christmas Day, Holly shared a stunning photo of her festive ensemble on Instagram, writing:

"It's CHRIIIIIISTMAAAAAS! Final day on @thismorning until Christmas Day… open the fizz! #hwstyle dress by @masterpeace.masterpeace #12daysofsparkle."

Receiving a number of glowing compliments from her 7.5million followers, one wrote: "SO super cute & festive." "Ravishing in red," added another. Meanwhile, a third commented: "Omg that dress."

Holly's stylist Danielle Whiteman also posted the photo, captioning it: "Move over Mrs Claus."

While Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary typically helm This Morning on a Friday, Phillip Schofield explained that there would be a change to this week's presenting schedule.

"A quick word about Friday's show, which we're doing, he said. "He's in high demand at this time of year but Father Christmas will be taking a break from his busy schedule to answer your children's questions." The 59-year-old didn't reveal the reason exactly why he and Holly would be returning, however, he has made it clear that Alison and Dermot will be back on the sofa next week.

Since taking on the 12 Days of Sparkle challenge, Holly has been providing fans with major Christmas party inspo – and on Thursday she rocked another incredible outfit. Tucking a timeless black turtleneck from Reserved into a sequin striped rainbow skirt by Anthropologie, the presenter added black strappy heels and sparkling stud earrings.

