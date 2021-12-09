Holly Willoughby sets the record straight on 'hurtful' This Morning exit rumours The popular presenter has revealed she's not going anywhere

Holly Willoughby has revealed that she was left "hurt" by the recent rumours that she is set to leave This Morning.

The 40-year old presenter has been hosting the ITV morning show since 2009 alongside Phillip Schofield, but speculation has been rife that she is set to leave following a row with her former agents. Appearing on Friday evening's episode of The Jonathan Ross Show, Holly was keen to set the record straight.

"I've read those things, too," she said when asked if she was aware of the rumours about her exit. "It hurts sometimes because it's so unfair and untrue, so it's difficult sometimes. We're just incredibly lucky. So no, I'm not retiring."

She continued: "I never think like that. I feel very lucky to be on that show. The show changes so much, I think that's the beauty of This Morning. Recently it's had the highest ratings it's had in 15 years. It's doing really, really well which is extraordinary for a show that's been around for as long as it has. And I think because it changes and it evolves and it adapts.

Holly was keen to set the record straight

"But I think that show has something to teach us a little bit; as long as we keep evolving and changing and moving on and happy to flow with things…"

The mum-of-three also gushed about her co-host, who she said she considered herself "very lucky" to work with. "I can't imagine a world without [Phil] being there," she said. "It just wouldn't be the same.

"The magic of that show is us two together when we're together. Fridays are different - Dermot and Alison have their own unique magic. Co-hosts like that don't come along very often. So when they do you have to hold tight. I do really love him. I really love him. We're lucky, we really are."

It was reported earlier this year that Holly had negotiated a new contract that will see her stay put on the This Morning sofa until the end of 2023. She took over the role of co-host from Fern Britton back in 2009, meaning that by the end of her current deal, she will have hosted for 14 years. Meanwhile, co-host Phillip will celebrate two decades on the show next year.

