Holly Willoughby's velvet dress has the most beautiful detailing

Holly Willoughby is making us very poor thanks to her incredible festive wardrobe. Showing off her latest Christmas party-worthy look on Instagram, the This Morning star looked incredible as ever and had fans rushing to snap up her dress online.

Modelling a black velvet dress by Saloni, Holly revealed she had hired the glamorous number from rental fashion platform Hurr. The pretty frock boasted the most beautiful nipped-in waist and flattering midi-length hemline. But it was the bodice of the dress that really stole the show, with beautiful silver bow embroidery running down the front.

The pretty design also featured a subtle keyhole cut-out framing the top two bows. Gorgeous! Holly paired her look with the perfect party shoes, black satin heels with diamante embellishment on the toes.

She captioned her post: "Morning Tuesday… Christmas gift ideas for all today… see you on @thismorning at 10am… #hwstyle #12daysofsparkle Dress by @saloniofficial rented from @hurr … #sustainablefashion"

Holly looked gorgeous in her velvet Saloni dress

Holly's fans were blown away by the look, with one commenting: "Wowsa! Incredible dress!" and another writing: "My goodness so stylish." A third enthused: "Dress of dreams!!!!!!!"

If you're looking to inject a little sparkle into your wardrobe like Holly, the 'Camille Crystal-Bow Velvet Midi Dress' is sadly sold out, but there is a heart version still in stock that's bound to be just as popular.

Retailing at £695, the stunning navy number is sure to turn heads at your Christmas party. Or how about this pretty number from Joy? At just £85, the 'Louche Avi Velvet Diamante Button Midi Dress' is a worthwhile investment for winter.

Holly has been delighting fans with her festive looks since December struck, and it's been giving us serious festive inspiration.

Holly wowed in Rixo on Monday

On Monday, the presenter sported a seriously unique skirt from Rixo, which featured multicoloured sequins in a geometric diamond pattern. Holly styled it with a burgundy sequin knit from Warehouse and black embellished heels by Manolo Blahnik.

Holly wore her signature blonde bob in her usual loose waves and sported a fresh and glowy makeup look, complete with a rosy blush and matching pink lip.

