Holly Willoughby bids farewell to This Morning in a pair of Carrie Bradshaw style shoes

Marking her last appearance on This Morning until Christmas Day, Holly Willoughby bid farewell to the hit breakfast show on Friday, and she put together a Sex and the City inspired outfit for the occasion.

Rocking a red velvet mini dress from Moscow-based brand, Masterpeace, the presenter accessorised her ensemble with black tights and a pair of Manolo Blahnik Hangisi heels – AKA the iconic pair worn by Carrie Bradshaw during her low-key nuptials to Mr Big.

Holly wore the black version of Carrie Bradshaw's iconic Manolo Blahnik heels

For her latest on-screen appearance, Holly opted for the black version rather than Carrie's cobalt blue set, but die-hard SATC fans could spot her Manolo's a mile off.

Retailing at an eye-watering £775, these beautiful satin buckle pumps are the definition of timeless. One of the brand's most recognisable styles to date, they're woven from the finest satin and adorned with a crystallised brooch on the toe.

GET THE LOOK:

Manolo Blahnik Black Hangisi Heels, £775, Farfetch

Of course, if you're searching for a more affordable alternative then the high street can help. Reduced from £99 to £79.20, Coast is selling a near-identical pair, but you better act quick! Stock is already flying off of the virtual shelves, and they're only available in limited sizes.

Broach Detail Court Shoe, £79.20, Coast

We're also obsessed with Dune London's navy design, which features a stunning jewelled brooch and a wearable slim mid heel. Available in both a metallic pink and navy colourway, Lorraine Kelly recently wore the latter while receiving her CBE from Princess Anne on Wednesday.

Teaming her glittering heels with a royal purple dress from bespoke womenswear brand, Laura Green London, Lorraine polished off her outfit with a coordinating violet hat by Georgina Blyth Millinery – gorgeous!

Navy Jewelled Brooch Detail Heel, £120, Dune London

With the latest instalment of the Sex and the City franchise – And Just Like That – premiering on screens this week, we reckon Carrie's beloved Manolo Blahnik heels will be selling like hotcakes again, so now's the time to grab a pair!

