Holly Willoughby's best-ever sequin outfits - and where to buy them

If there's someone that knows her sparkles, it's Holly Willoughby! The This Morning star loves festive dressing, and every year she slips into her sequins to present the ITV show.

So if you're stuck with what to wear to your office Christmas party or for a festive dinner, we reckon Holly is your go-to girl for fashion inspiration.

We've rounded up some high street pieces inspired by her #HWStyle - from her favourite brands including Rixo, Warehouse and ASOS - as well as the sparkling skirts and dresses that are already Holly-approved…

Holly's sequin midi skirts

It's no secret that Ms Willoughby loves a pencil skirt, teamed with a fitted jumper for her tried-and-tested, chic-but-glam look.

Whether it's silver, gold or multicoloured sequins, a glitzy midi skirt is an essential in Holly's festive wardrobe - and there’s plenty of gorgeous options available to shop right now.

Silver sequin midi skirt, £45, River Island

Fringed midi skirt, £80, ASOS

Velvet sequin midi skirt, £49.60, Warehouse

Holly's sequin midi dresses

As soon as December comes around, it’s all about the glitz and glamour for Holly's This Morning wardrobe. This month, she wore a shimmering red dress from Needle and Thread - which is actually a style the Duchess of Cambridge has also previously worn - and even better, it’s still available to shop online.

We've also found a number of other sparkling midi dresses that we reckon Holly would certainly approve of…

Rixo sequinned chiffon midi dress, was £385 now £192, The Outnet

Sequin puff sleeve midi dress, £159.20, Warehouse

Embellished midi dress, £130, Monsoon

Holly's sparkly jumpers

If in doubt, wear a sparkly Christmas jumper! Holly has been known to dress up a simple pair of tailored trousers or a mini skirt with a sequinned knit, including this popular pink number from Warehouse - which is still available to shop in a different colour-way.

Luckily, festive jumpers never go out of style, and we’ve rounded up some other options we reckon Holly would love.

Bella Freud metallic sweater, was £240 now £170, The Outnet

Sparkle puff sleeve jumper, £85, Boden

Pink tinsel cardigan, £45, River Island

